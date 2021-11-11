The Jazz look to defend home court against the Pacers

The Utah Jazz (8-3) are undefeated at home so far this year. Last season, they went 31-5 in Salt Lake City, so it’s safe to say that it’s a hard place for road teams to come in and pick up a win. The Indiana Pacers (4-8) are looking to beat the odds and grab a win in the Vivint Arena. Indiana is on the second half of a back-to-back, having lost to a Jokic and Murray-less Nuggets team in Denver last night.

The Pacers have had a rough start to the season so far, but they are integrating Rick Carlisle as their new head coach, and they do have a lot of talent on their team. Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon are fringe All-Star players, and they have a team full of solid rotation guys. This team has had its ups and downs through the years, but the Jazz will need to take them seriously.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Thursday, November 11th, 2021, 7:00 PM MT

Location: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

LOCAL TV: ATTSN-RM

RADIO: 97.5/1280 The Zone, or listen on the Utah Jazz app

Uniform Matchup:

Game 1⃣2⃣ Uniform Matchup:#TakeNote: Icon Edition (0-1)#GoldBlooded: Association Edition pic.twitter.com/SGhtVpDbAg — Jazz Uniform Tracker (@JazzUniTracker) November 11, 2021

What to watch for

Donovan Mitchell revenge game?

The right ankle injury that Donovan Mitchell has had issues with over the last year came against the Pacers. Since then, he’s played only once against them, and put up 22 points in only 21 minutes, since he was on a minutes restriction at the time. Could this be the game that he lets them know how he really felt about that injury?

Donovan has also had some on-court beef with Pacers defenders in the past. Remember this gem against Aaron and Justin Holiday?

Mitchell has broken out of his start-of-season slump and has been cooking recently. In the four games he’s played in November, Donovan Mitchell is putting up 30.3 points, 6.3 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Big man battle

Rudy Gobert vs. Domantas Sabonis has been a fun battle the last few years. Sabonis has fully developed into an All-Star and Gobert takes matchups like this seriously. Gobert loves to defend bigs who try to take him one-on-one. Some superstars like Nikola Jokic have been able to figure Gobert out and win those matchups, but Sabonis has had serious trouble with him.

The center matchup could be a major indicator of the game’s outcome. If Gobert can keep Sabonis in check, the Pacers will have a hard time scoring. If Sabonis can win that matchup, Utah’s defense will be in trouble.

Fun facts

The Jazz and the Pacers are an even 46-46 all-time in the regular season.

Utah has won the previous three matchups.

These teams have rarely played any close games against each other recently. Over the past four seasons, the Pacers have won four of the matchups by an average of 23.5 points, while the Jazz have won the other four by an average of 16.5 points.

Predictions