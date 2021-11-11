Utah Jazz vs Indiana Pacers: Game Thread

The Utah Jazz are looking to continue their winning ways against the Indiana Pacers tonight. The Pacers have had a strange season so far losing some close games but having big numbers from some of their top players.

The Pacers are hard to explain:



— Domas 19/12/4 avg, 59 FG%

— Brodgon 23/7/7 avg

— Myles 14/9, 3 BPG, 42.4 3P%

— Duarte 15 PPG, 41 3P%

— LeVert 17/3/4 avg



They are are 4-8 and just lost to the Nuggets without Jokic and Murray. pic.twitter.com/4VxZAr8jAW — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 11, 2021

This is definitely a team that is better than their record shows and if the Jazz aren’t on their a-game could get upset on their home floor.

For the Jazz there are some positive trends appearing with their play. Donovan Mitchell is on a tear right now. In his last 4 games, Mitchell is averaging 30.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.5 steals. He’s playing at an all-NBA level and if he keeps this up should solidify himself as a top ten player in the league, and more.

Rudy Gobert also appears to have bounced back from a strange night in Miami. He’s been putting up ridiculous numbers and outside of the Miami game has looked very much like his all-star, all-NBA self again.

The player to watch is Jordan Clarkson. He had a nice bounce-back night against the Atlanta Hawks, but the Jazz need more consistency from Clarkson. He’ll eventually get back to his career stats, but it’s now looking like an extended streak of rough play. When his shooting is good, the Jazz are one of the best teams in the league. When his shooting is off, it makes defense easy for the other teams.