Pacers take down the Jazz in SLC

The Utah Jazz were defeated the visiting Indiana Pacers by a score of 111-100. This game was a dogfight until the last 4 minutes, with the Jazz struggling to get stops against almost anyone with a Pacers uniform on. For most of the game it seemed like the Jazz were on the cusp of making a run retaking the momentum for good, but the Pacers proved to be too much tonight. Unfortunately, this game took a turn for the worst when tempers boiled over and somehow three(Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles) Jazz players were ejected compared to only one(Myles Turner) for the Pacers. Let’s hope that the altercation doesn’t result in any suspensions for the Jazz.

The Indiana Pacers came into this game with a 4-8 record and on the last game of a 4 game western conference road trip, losing two of the first three. Indiana shot the ball relatively well, but the big key to them winning this game is that they out rebounded the Jazz 53-47 including 15 offensive rebounds. Indiana was lead tonight by a big game from Malcom Brogdon with 30 points 9 rebounds and 4 assists. TJ McConnell also lead the bench unit with 21 points and 8 rebounds.

The Jazz three-point shooting woes continued in this game, but at least they were able to find a variety of different ways to score with Rudy Gobert getting several dunks tonight. The problem was that they kept trading baskets with the Pacers and couldn’t get stops when needed in the 4th quarter. Fans may lament the fact that the Jazz may have been able to pull this one out had three of their star players not been ejected down the stretch but the truth is that the game was already slipping away when that took place. About the only bright spot for the Jazz after this one is that Donovan Mitchell had another strong game with 26 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

As the old saying goes “you can’t win them all”, but the fact that the Jazz are sitting at 8-4 when they really have not played all that well yet this season(compared to last season) is a reason to be optimistic as a Jazz fan. The best thing that this team can do is gain confidence while they continue to gel and break out of their collective shooting slump. They will do that by welcoming the Miami Heat to Vivint Arena for a rematch this Saturday.

Extras

Pacers - The Pacers went 2-2 on their western road trip, but they have now won 4 of their last 6 and are looking a lot more competitive since getting Malcom Brodgon back.

Jazz - The Jazz only made 9 threes tonight which is the lowest total makes in nearly two years.