SLC Dunk Podcast: Post game reaction to the Utah Jazz losing to the Indiana Pacers

After playing poorly all game, the Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers game ended with a fight between Rudy Gobert and Myles Turner that saw both of them ejected. Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles also ended up being ejected for their parts in the scuffle. The Jazz did not play well all game, and even if the NBA officials, who are bad, did their job and called fouls when they’re supposed to, the Jazz still would have lost this one. Either way, in this post-game reaction, let’s talk about what happened!

We also talked about Izzy. She deserved better and we need to take action to make sure these things don’t happen again. RIP Izzy, I’m sorry we failed you. If you would like to donate to Izzy’s family, do it here.