SB Nation NBA Reacts: A possible trade target for the Utah Jazz?

It’s time for some more NBA Reacts polls. This week one of the major questions related to Jazz fans is a potential target the Jazz might be interested come trade deadline. Before we dive in, make sure to sign up for NBA Reacts to make your voice heard.

52% of Rockets fans want the team to trade Christian Wood

Houston Rockets fans were asked about Christian Wood and if they’d be willing to trade their versatile center. For me, the result is pretty surprising.

That’s a slim majority, but it’s still a majority of Rockets fans willing to trade Wood. For the season Christian Wood is averaging 17.7 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Wood would be a fantastic fit in the Jazz starting lineup providing size and shooting. Wood is shooting 47.1% on pullup threes this year on just 1.5 attempts. Imagine him coming into the Jazz offense getting the volume of threes the Jazz offense manufactures!

The question is, how would the Jazz get Wood? Obviously it’s going to be difficult, Wood is very, talented and the assets the Jazz could provide might not fit the Rockets timeline. But there might be some motivation if Wood demands some sort of trade. Wood is entering his prime and might be interested in going to a contender. If he stays in Houston, who is obviously looking to develop its young players, he’s wasting prime years of his career.

So what exactly could the Jazz offer if Wood asked for a trade?

Something like this works.

In this scenario the Jazz are able to add a player that would provide length, size and scoring. He also helps with the Jazz rebounding issues while not sacrificing spacing.

For the Rockets, they get an expiring contract with Joe Ingles but they likely demand Jared Butler and a pick to make this happen. Would the Jazz be willing to do that? It’s a steep price, but that is likely the type of demand that could make this trade work. What do you think, Jazz fans. Is this something you would do?

NBA Fans have been most surprised by the Cleveland Cavaliers hot start

If you haven't been watching the Cleveland Cavaliers, make sure and change what you’re doing. Evan Mobley has been a revelation and has been playing at an incredible level on both ends of the floor. As a rookie, Mobley is averaging 15.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He’s been fantastic on the defensive end in the mode of Anthony Davis with his ability to protect the rim while also defending in space. On the offensive end he’s been remenisient of Bam Adabyo with his ability to shoot the midrange while also passing the ball out of it. He’s been unquestionably their best player and he’s only a rookie. Cleveland fans have to be ecstatic.

NBA fans are most surprised by the Milwaukee Bucks slow start

Fans are most surprised by the slow start but likely not too worried. The Bucks have dealt with a myriad of injuries and will likely be fine once they have Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton back from injury.

Still, Giannis is playing at a high level to make up for it and there could be some worry that he might wear down. The thing about Giannis is he’s an absolute physical monster and has never shown anything other than an unreal ability to outperform all of us other mere mortals.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.