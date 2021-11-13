Utah Jazz vs Miami Heat: Game Thread

The Utah Jazz will get another chance to beat the Miami Heat today in SLC. The Heat overpowered the Jazz in their first matchup and the Jazz will look to assert themselves better in this one.

After beating the Jazz, the Heat promptly lost three in a row. They’ll likely be coming hard at the Jazz in this one to right the ship for themselves. And since they were able to bully the Jazz last game, there’s no reason to think they don’t believe they can’t do it again.

Rudy Gobert had his worst game of the season the last time they played and will have to have a better showing for the Jazz to win this one. Bam Adebayo and PJ Tucker pushed him out of the paint and dominated the boards. Can Gobert assert himself in this one?

Utah also struggled to stop Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro last game. Both players had some of their best games of the season and the Jazz will need to find ways to slow them down or it could be another long night for the Jazz.

The good news for the Jazz is Donovan Mitchell is playing at an all-NBA level. In his last 5 games, Mitchell is averaging 29.4 points, 5.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals. He’s taken his game to another level and if he continues this level of play should be solidifying himself as one of the premier players in the league.