Rudy Gay to make his debut for the Jazz against the Raptors

The Utah Jazz have released their injury report and Rudy Gay is listed as probable against the Toronto Raptors.

Injury report:



PROBABLE - Rudy Gay (right heel injury recovery)



OUT - Udoka Azubuike (G League - On Assignment)



OUT - Jared Butler (G League - On Assignment)



OUT - Elijah Hughes (G League - On Assignment) — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 18, 2021

It’s a great sign for the Jazz who are in need of some juice on the perimeter. The Jazz got a blowout win against Tobias Harris and the Sixers bench and they took care of business like they should. But against good competition this season the Jazz have shown some of the same flaws that dismantled them in the playoffs. The Jazz need Gay to fill some of those holes.

The first thing Rudy Gay will do for the Jazz is bring more consistent scoring on the perimeter. Gay can get his own shot and do it at an efficient level. The best-case scenario is that Gay will bring to the Jazz what Joe Johnson did years ago. The other thing that Gay will bring is more defense on the perimeter. For years Gay has been a high impact defender. Put him on the floor with Rudy Gobert and it’s likely that continues.

Rudy Gay’s length on defense has a good bit of valuepic.twitter.com/xE6llJeQL0 — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) January 4, 2021

Utah is most likely going to keep him on a minute restriction but as the season goes on, don’t be surprised to see Gay come off the bench and then finish games. The Jazz up to this point have brought Gay along slowly, which is the right move, but all the clips we’ve seen he’s looked good in practice.

Rudy Gay working on some catch-and-shoot 3s after today’s Jazz practice pic.twitter.com/eeQpiNuyEr — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) November 17, 2021

The game against Toronto will be the first chance Jazz fans get at seeing how he fits. It should be a lot of fun.