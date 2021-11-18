Rudy Gay available to play as the Jazz welcome the Toronto Raptors to Utah

The Utah Jazz (9-5) handily defeated the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers earlier this week, and they’ll hope to keep that momentum up tonight against the Toronto Raptors (7-8)

The Raptors have lost 5 of their last 6 games, and are hoping to break that trend tonight. They’re well-rested, but they will be missing young star OG Anunoby due to a hip injury. The Jazz have spent the last week and a half at home, so they should be fresh for tonight’s game as well.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Thursday, November 18th, 2021, 7:00 PM MT

Location: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

LOCAL TV: ATTSN-RM

RADIO: 97.5/1280 The Zone, or listen on the Utah Jazz app

Uniform Matchup:

v



Game Keycap 1⃣5⃣ Uniform Matchup:#TakeNote: Association Edition (5-0)#WeTheNorth: Statement Edition pic.twitter.com/9myZ5d1qS9 — Jazz Uniform Tracker (@JazzUniTracker) November 18, 2021

What to watch for

Rudy Gay’s Utah Jazz debut

The Jazz announced today that forward Rudy Gay is available to play tonight. Gay was Utah’s premier free-agent pickup in the offseason. If he can find a way to fit into the Jazz’ system, he can really help elevate their rotation.

Point guard battle

Mike Conley vs Fred VanVleet is the battle of small but surprisingly effective point guards. VanVleet is Toronto’s second-leading scorer with 19.4 points per game. He also creates for others, averaging over 7 assists per game, and he shoots over 40% from three.

Conley is putting up 13.8 points and 5.6 assists per game while shooting over 43% from deep. He’s had a couple of quiet games recently, so a breakout could be imminent. Both of these point guards are just solid, reliable floor generals.

Without Anunoby, a lot of Toronto’s offense falls on VanVleet’s shoulders. If Conley can keep him in check, the Raptors may have a hard time getting their offense going.

Fun facts

The Jazz are 29-20 all-time vs the Raptors, including winning the last two matchups.

In the month of November, Bojan Bogdanovic has been scoring almost 19 points per game, while shooting 43% from three.

In his 27 career games vs the Raptors, Rudy Gay has averaged 17.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.

Predictions