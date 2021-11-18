 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rudy Gay available to play as the Jazz welcome the Toronto Raptors to Utah

The Jazz got back on track with a blowout win against Philadelphia, can they keep it up tonight?

By Calvin Chappell
Miami Heat v Utah Jazz Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

The Utah Jazz (9-5) handily defeated the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers earlier this week, and they’ll hope to keep that momentum up tonight against the Toronto Raptors (7-8)

The Raptors have lost 5 of their last 6 games, and are hoping to break that trend tonight. They’re well-rested, but they will be missing young star OG Anunoby due to a hip injury. The Jazz have spent the last week and a half at home, so they should be fresh for tonight’s game as well.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Thursday, November 18th, 2021, 7:00 PM MT

Location: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

LOCAL TV: ATTSN-RM

RADIO: 97.5/1280 The Zone, or listen on the Utah Jazz app

Uniform Matchup:

What to watch for

Rudy Gay’s Utah Jazz debut

The Jazz announced today that forward Rudy Gay is available to play tonight. Gay was Utah’s premier free-agent pickup in the offseason. If he can find a way to fit into the Jazz’ system, he can really help elevate their rotation.

Philadelphia 76ers v Utah Jazz Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Point guard battle

Mike Conley vs Fred VanVleet is the battle of small but surprisingly effective point guards. VanVleet is Toronto’s second-leading scorer with 19.4 points per game. He also creates for others, averaging over 7 assists per game, and he shoots over 40% from three.

Conley is putting up 13.8 points and 5.6 assists per game while shooting over 43% from deep. He’s had a couple of quiet games recently, so a breakout could be imminent. Both of these point guards are just solid, reliable floor generals.

Without Anunoby, a lot of Toronto’s offense falls on VanVleet’s shoulders. If Conley can keep him in check, the Raptors may have a hard time getting their offense going.

Utah Jazz v Toronto Raptors Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Fun facts

  • The Jazz are 29-20 all-time vs the Raptors, including winning the last two matchups.
  • In the month of November, Bojan Bogdanovic has been scoring almost 19 points per game, while shooting 43% from three.
  • In his 27 career games vs the Raptors, Rudy Gay has averaged 17.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.

Predictions

