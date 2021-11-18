 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors: Game Thread

It’s time for Rudy Gay!

By James Hansen
Toronto Raptors v Utah Jazz Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

It was made official today that Rudy Gay will be making his debut for the Utah Jazz against the Toronto Raptors.

The big question is how much he will play and whose minutes will he take? The Jazz have a few players that could stand to have some minutes given to Gay. Joe Ingles has struggled this year and, before a recent uptick in efficiency, Jordan Clarkson had struggled as well. With the way Quin Snyder locks in his rotations we’ll most likely see Eric Paschall take a backseet to Rudy Gay.

Whatever happens, it will be good to see the Jazz add another talented player to their rotation. Utah has been in a bit of a malaise lately and this is likely something that will inject some energy into their rotation. If it doesn’t go well, things might get interesting because a lot of Jazz fans, and the Jazz front office, have invested a lot of their hopes that Rudy Gay is the answer to all the Jazz’s issues from last year.

