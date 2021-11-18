Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors: Game Thread

It was made official today that Rudy Gay will be making his debut for the Utah Jazz against the Toronto Raptors.

Rudy Gay is available. https://t.co/sqWgccdRX5 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 18, 2021

The big question is how much he will play and whose minutes will he take? The Jazz have a few players that could stand to have some minutes given to Gay. Joe Ingles has struggled this year and, before a recent uptick in efficiency, Jordan Clarkson had struggled as well. With the way Quin Snyder locks in his rotations we’ll most likely see Eric Paschall take a backseet to Rudy Gay.

Whatever happens, it will be good to see the Jazz add another talented player to their rotation. Utah has been in a bit of a malaise lately and this is likely something that will inject some energy into their rotation. If it doesn’t go well, things might get interesting because a lot of Jazz fans, and the Jazz front office, have invested a lot of their hopes that Rudy Gay is the answer to all the Jazz’s issues from last year.