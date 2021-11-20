Jazz look to extend winning streak against the Kings

After four losses in a five game stretch, the Jazz have rallied the troops and won two in a row. Coming off two blowout wins against a depleted 76ers team, and a young Raptors team, the Jazz are off to Sacramento to face the 6-9 Kings.

The Kings are a familiar foe to the Jazz already this season, with this being the third matchup between the two in this young season. Both prior matchups this season have been close, hard-fought games, and you can expect this one to be no different.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, November 20th, 2021, 8:00 PM MT

Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

LOCAL TV: ATTSN-RM

RADIO: 97.5/1280 The Zone, or listen on the Utah Jazz app

What to watch for

Donovan Vs. Davion, Round III

The matchup between Donovan and Davion Mitchell has been a fun to watch in both prior games between the Jazz and Kings. Davion lived up to the “off-night” nickname in the first game, holding Donovan to 9-25 shooting, although Spida still finished with 27-5-4 and the W. In game two, Donovan came ready. He had his best game of the year, dropping 36-8-6 against Davion and the Kings back on November 2nd.

“Off Night” wasn’t activated that evening, clearly. It will be fun to see if Davion has any other tricks up his sleeve guarding Mitchell, as we watch round three of the Mitchell bout.

Rudy Gay’s Encore

Rudy Gobert made his Jazz debut Thursday night against the Raptors, and it could not have gone any better. Gay dropped an easy 20 points on 8 shots, including 5-6 from three. He also added 5 rebounds and 2 assists, in only 18 minutes.

Gay said himself that you can’t expect him to shoot 5-6 from three every night, so definitely don’t come into tonight’s game thinking that will happen. But Gay’s impact, after what we saw Thursday night, can’t be understated. He might be the difference of making the Jazz that much better, enough to get them over the second-round hump. We’ve got a while before the playoffs start, so for now he can focus on helping the Jazz win tough games on the road. What’s in store for Rudy Gay tonight?

Slowing Down Sacramento

The King’s offense is very good. Their offensive rating is 7th best in the league, with both Harrison Barnes and De’Aaron Fox averaging 20 points per game. Barnes and Buddy Hield are both shooting over 40 percent from three, and they love to run and gun. The Jazz struggled defending Barnes in both games this season, with him combing for nearly 50 points over the two game span. The Jazz have shown a little improvement with perimeter defense this season, but still continue to get torched by guards night in and night out it seems . They will need to try to slow down Sacramento’s shooting and fast-paced offense if they want to continue their win streak.