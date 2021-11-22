Jazz and Grizzlies face off for first time since the playoffs

In their first matchup since the playoffs, the Utah Jazz will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in Utah. This is a chance for both teams to get an edge in the season series.

The Grizzlies come into this game 8-8 and have gotten their behind the play of their young star, Ja Morant. Morant had a spectacular start to the season but has cooled off somewhat recently. His last five games he’s averaging 21.8 points and 6.4 assists. The games before that? 26.5 and 7.3 assists. Because opposing guards typically do well against the Jazz, Morant may be in for a big night.

The player the Jazz should have drafted last year Desmond Bane has also been having a great year for the Grizzlies. For the season Bane is averaging 14.8 points and shooting just under 36% from three. Bane has been good from the start for the Grizzlies and has started every game for them this season. Bane is a perfect fit next to Morant with his ability to spread the floor and move the ball. He’ll make a fantastic play every night for the Grizzlies and is looking like one of the biggest steals of the draft last year.

In the last two games the Utah Jazz have looked like a much more complete team with the debut of Rudy Gay. He has only played two games but his numbers have been crazy. In 18 minutes per game Gay is averaging 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He’s also shooting 66.7% from the field and 66.7% from three. When you consider the defensive upgrade, it’s been a fantastic start, and fit, with this Jazz team. It’s easy to see how the Jazz can have a starting lineup with Bojan Bogdanovic and then a closing lineup with Rudy Gay. Because Gay is so big and is such a smart defender, it makes a ton of sense to have him finish games for the Jazz. Utah likely has to make another move at trade deadline to solidify their roster for the playoffs, but having Rudy Gay does a lot for them already.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, November 22nd, 2021, 7:00 PM MT

Location: Vivent Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

LOCAL TV: ATTSN-RM

RADIO: 97.5/1280 The Zone, or listen on the Utah Jazz app