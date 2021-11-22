Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies: Game Thread

The Utah Jazz will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in a rematch of the playoffs. With Rudy Gay now in the lineup the Jazz are looking like a dominant force again. Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley continue to be a fantastic trio for the Jazz and need to continue playing at an efficient level so they don’t need to log too many minutes before the playoffs. That’s been the case this season so far.

Tonight is a chance for the Jazz to establish themselves against a team they have a good chance of facing again next playoffs. Utah will finish up the season somewhere near the top of the Western Conference while the Grizzlies will likely end somewhere in the 6-8 range in seeding. Can the Jazz knock them out quickly or will this be a game where Ja Morant takes advantage of the Jazz’s porous perimeter defense? We’ll find out.