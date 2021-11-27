Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Part II

The Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans are set to battle less than 24 hours after they got done with their last match. It’s a good thing if you are the Jazz and you are trying to forget about the embarrassing collapse that just happened for the 2nd time this week. The Jazz lost a game they should have won by giving up a lead in the waning minutes of the game, sound familiar? The Pelicans are not the kind of team that the Jazz can afford to just overlook because they think that they have superior talent. The Pelicans are capable of beating anyone on any given night. The Jazz have to be more focused if they don’t want to get swept in game two tonight.

The Pelicans have got to be feeling good about themselves after yesterday’s win. Not only have they won 3 of their last 5 but they just completely frustrated the Jazz and what they were trying to do offensively. The Pelicans are playing with pride and they are starting to look like the upstart playoff team that they almost were last year with the leadership of Brandon Ingram. They have responded really well since getting embarrassed by the Minnesota Timberwolves on their home floor less than a week ago.

The Utah Jazz are entering into concerning territory. To have a meltdown once can be chalked up to a fluke, but to have it happen twice in the same week reveals perhaps an attitude problem with the team. Who knows who may be to blame for that, but the really important thing is that they start to realize that they can’t just coast through the season because they are more talented than most of the teams that they are going to face. It won’t be easy for the Jazz to avoid the two game sweep now that the Pelicans know that they can come into Vivint arena and get the win. Hopefully the Jazz can just take a step back and realize that the game of basketball really isn’t that complicated. Sometimes it seems like the players and the coaches want to make everything more complex than it really is by worrying about statistics rather than putting the ball in the basket.

Keeping things in perspective, there is still a lot to be thankful as a Jazz fan. We not only get to be entertained by some of the best athletes in the world, but we have a team that generally does not disappoint. We will see if the game tonight has a better outcome what we’ve seen so far this season and especially this week.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, November 27th, 2021, 7:00 PM MT

Location: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

LOCAL TV: ATTSN-RM

RADIO: 97.5/1280 The Zone, or listen on the Utah Jazz app