Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans: Game Thread

On this back to back in SLC, the Utah Jazz will get another chance to take down the New Orleans Pelicans.

It’s going to be difficult as the Jazz announced that Royce O’Neale will miss the game because of a right ankle sprain.

The Jazz haven’t announced Mike Conley being out for rest so it’s looking like he’ll be available in this one. It’ll be interesting to see who takes his spot in the starting lineup. Will it Be Joe Ingles or Rudy Gay? We may also see Eric Paschall because Snyder likes to keep his lineups set in stone for most games. Whatever the case, O’Neale has been one o the brightest spots for the Jazz and they’ll miss his play on both ends.

Maybe the Jazz are feeling the fan angst because tonight each fan is receiving a free t-shirt.

Free T-shirts throughout Vivint Arena tonight — lower and upper bowl! pic.twitter.com/Qu7L5Q0iyw — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) November 28, 2021

Whatever the reason, it’s a nice thing for the fans in attendance.