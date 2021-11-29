The Jazz hope to find their rhythm against the Blazers

The Utah Jazz (13-7) are coming off a blowout win over the Pelicans last game, following some poor play in the games prior. Jazz fans are hopeful that the big win can help get this team playing on the elite level they’ve shown to be capable of. Tonight, Utah welcomes the Portland Trail Blazers (10-10) to Vivint Arena. The Blazers are coming off losses to the Kings and Warriors, and they’ll be hoping to get back on track.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, November 29th, 2021 7:00 PM Mountain Time

Location: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

LOCAL TV: ATTSN-RM

RADIO: 97.5/1280 The Zone, or listen on the Utah Jazz app

Uniform Matchup:

What to watch for

Damian Lillard’s cold streak

Dame has had an uncharacteristically tough start to the season. He’s shooting only 39% from the field and 30% from three. That doesn’t mean he isn’t dangerous though. Lillard is the caliber of player that can go off at any time. This cold shooting won’t last, and the Jazz will need to be careful not to let their guard down. Expect Mike Conley and Royce O’Neale to take most of the defensive possessions matched up against Lillard.

Backcourt battle

Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell have both had ups and downs in this season so far, but when they’re both playing well, they have an argument as the best backcourt in the NBA. Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum have been in the running for that same designation for years now. A lot of the points scored for each of these teams come from their backcourt. The winner of that battle can turn the tide for their team tonight.

Fun facts

The Jazz are 106-89 against the Blazers all time.

Utah has won 4 out of the last 6 matchups.

Damian Lillard has averaged 27.4 points, 6.2 assists, and 4.5 rebounds in 33 games against the Jazz in his career.

Predictions