Utah Jazz vs Portland Trail Blazers: Game Thread

The Utah Jazz came off a seemingly meaningless win last game against the New Orleans Pelicans. For those that watch the team closely, it seemed like a lot more. Utah finally looked like the team Jazz fans have been hoping to see. They moved the ball, they made shots, they seemed happy for once. All those things combined to help the Jazz blow out the Pelicans.

Tonight, the Jazz take on the Portland Trail Blazers and they’re hoping to continue with the same energy. They’ll be playing without Royce O’Neale but that shouldn’t be significant enough to keep them from being able to come out with a nice win.

Even with a team playing more cohesive, the Jazz need to figure things out on the defensive side of the ball. With Royce O’Neale out tonight it’ll be difficult to be their best defensively so someone else will need to step up on the perimeter. Guarding Damian Lillard is going to be as big a test as there is out there and we’ll see how they do.