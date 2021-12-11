Utah Jazz vs Washington Wizards: Game Thread

The Utah Jazz are on a roll and have a chance to have a perfect end to their eastern road trip with a win tonight against the Washington Wizards.

Utah comes into this game with multiple players playing at an elite level. Donovan Mitchell has continued his play that earned him Western Conference Player of the Week. Mike Conley is shooting something around 15890343% from three and Rudy Gobert is creating a strong case for DPOY. That trio, combined with the elite role players around them, has amounted to a 6-game win streak that doesn’t look like it will break any time soon.

The only issue is that this is the third game in four nights for the Jazz and you hope that they don't have to push hard late or they might run out of gas. The good thing is players like Mike Conley haven’t had to play too many minutes and probably have the legs to get the win. Either way it’s been an impressive road trip for the Jazz and if they come back with a 7-game win streak, they have a lot to build on from here on out this season.