Jazz return home for their first matchup against the Clippers since the playoffs

The Utah Jazz will seek a small measure of revenge as they take on the Los Angeles Clippers tonight in Salt Lake City. This will be the Jazz’s first matchup against the Clippers since they beat the Jazz in 6-games in last season’s playoff matchup breaking Jazz fans’ hearts and ending Utah’s season.

The Jazz had been up 2-0 and had Jazz fans fantasizing about a Western Conference Finals appearance but between injuries and lack of adjustments the Clippers came storming back winning 4-straight and ending the Jazz’s best season in years.

All of that is in the past now and the Jazz are focused on this season, but that series was one of the biggest factors into the Jazz’s offseason moves of parting ways with Favors and adding Whiteside and Gay. The Jazz needed to bolster their backup center position while adding length and versatility to go small when teams like the Clippers test the Jazz with a lineup full of lanky shooters.

Tonight, on national TV, the Jazz will put their changes to the test. If the Clippers go small, how will the Jazz respond?

One other thing from last season’s playoff series that will affect tonight's game is the injury that Kawhi Leonard suffered in game 4 when he partially tore his ACL. He is still recovering from surgery to repair his ACL and as such will miss tonight’s game.

Leonard won’t be alone on the injury report for the Clippers as Paul George and Nicolas Batum are both questionable and Serge Ibaka is out for personal reasons.

The Jazz and the Clippers both are on hot streaks lately with the Jazz entering the game on a 7-game win streak while the Clippers are on a 4-game win streak of their own. One win streak will come to an end tonight in Utah,

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, December 15th, 2021, 8:00 PM MT

Location: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: ESPN, ATTSN-RM

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone, or listen on the Utah Jazz app