Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Clippers: Game Thread

There’s an actual game to be played in Utah tonight!

By James Hansen
2021 NBA Playoffs - Utah Jazz v LA Clippers Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

It was not a slow news day in Jazz land today with the hiring of Danny Ainge to the front office. Today will be his first chance to watch the Utah Jazz take on the team that knocked he’s now managing out of the playoffs, the Los Angeles Clippers.

Although, it won’t be the same matchup.

The Jazz will still have to play a Clippers team lead by Ty Lue who controlled every aspect of last year’s playoffs. Can the Jazz find a way to learn from this game?

