Jazz pull away after big second half from Donovan Mitchell

The Utah Jazz pulled away in the second half behind a big third quarter from Donovan Mitchell and beat the Los Angeles Clippers, 124-103.

The game started with the Clippers hitting a lot of shots and wasn’t the most promising look for the Jazz to be down at times to a Clippers team without Paul George and Nicholas Batum.

But credit has to be given to Donovan Mitchell in the third quarter who stepped on the gas and helped power the Jazz past the Clippers to a blowout win. In the third quarter Mitchell scored 13 points on 5/5 shooting. When your shot chart looks like this, good things will happen.

That ability to take over games is a big deal for Mitchell who is playing at an absolutely elite level. For the game, Mitchell ended with 27 points and 6 assists. He shot 10/15 from the field and 2/7 from three and was a team-leading +29. Yes, the Clippers didn’t have their best players, and there are reasons to be a little concerned that this game was even close in the third quarter, but to have a player like Mitchell who can carry this team on his back is a massive advantage for the Jazz as they prepare for the playoffs. But it’s not just the scoring. Mitchell dished out 6 beautiful assists and looks like he’s finding an impressive comfort level finding open shooters. Mitchell struggled with that playmaking at times to begin the year, but it looks like he knows better every game when to take the shot and when to find the open player. If Mitchell can continue this play, there’s no telling the heights he’ll reach.

Mitchell wasn’t the only guy to have a big game tonight. Rudy Gobert ended this one with 20 points, 17 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and a block. It’s amazing how sometimes you look down and Gobert has a statline like this one. Gobert is going to continue to roll this season as he’s also improved his game from last year.

The other guy deserving some attention? Bojan Bogdanovic. Bogdanovic was lights out tonight with 20 points in just 25 minutes played. He shot 7/10 from the field and 6/7 from three. Bogdanovic has been on an absolute tear shooting the ball lately. He’s shooting 40% for three on the season and looks like he’s shooting the ball with a quick trigger. He also looks like he’s defending better than when he started the year. He’s not likely going to become a plus defender, but if he can defend at this level it likely doesn’t matter.

This is now 8 in a row for the Jazz who look like they’ve really found a groove. There’s no reason not to believe that this win streak doesn’t continue if they get top ten like play from Mitchell and all star stuff from Rudy Gobert.