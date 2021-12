The Utah Jazz are going to have a tough time against a Spurs team that has been more difficult than you’d think lately. The Spurs, despite not having a great record, have legitimate talent and one of the all-time great coaches ever leading them as they seek the coaching milestone for Pop.

The Jazz have run away from teams in the second half multiple times during their win streak. It would be impressive to see them show some defensive dominance to start the game tonight.