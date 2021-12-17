Spurs snap Jazz win streak in a thriller

The Utah Jazz 8 game win streak is over after losing to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. The game was very volatile and looked like the Jazz might be able to eke out a win late in the 4th quarter but to no avail. It’s a good reminder for the Jazz that they are not invincible and it is hard to win in the NBA, no matter who you are playing.

The Spurs have to get a lot of credit. After giving up 73 points in the first half & trailing by 14 at halftime, they did not flinch. Even though the Jazz scored 53 points in the second half the Spurs did a good job of disrupting the Jazz’s rythmn. The Jazz had a key stretch in the 4th quarter where they turned the ball over several times in a row and let go of a 10 lead, they were never able to regain control after that. The Spurs were led by Keldon Johnson who scored 24 points on a blistering 10-13 shooting.

The Jazz didn’t play their worst game overall, but just couldn’t stop the Spurs from missing a shot in the second half and it felt like a game that once San Antonio gained confidence they became unstoppable. Utah was lead by Donovan Mitchell with 27 points on an inefficient 10-23.

The loss not only ends the 8 game win streak but is the first loss during the month of December. Luckily for the team, they don’t have to wait long to try and erase the memory of this loss as they are back in action tomorrow night at home against the Washington Wizards.