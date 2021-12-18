Deron Williams vs Frank Gore Preview: Will it be the NBA or NFL that proves to be the tougher league?

For years Jazz fans would be seeing Deron Williams breaking ankles on the court with a vicious crossover. Tonight Deron Williams will be looking to take down former NFL running back Frank Gore with a right cross.

This is a fascinating exhibition as both fighters are from different professional sports and are trying their hand in the ring. Because both fighters are relatively new in the sport and so it feels like an even playing field. Although there are advantages and disadvantages that have to be considered.

For Deron Williams there’s a height and reach advantage. Williams is 6’3” while Gore stands 5’9” and that alone gives Williams an advantage. If he can use that reach well, Williams should have some element of control to keep Gore at bay. It also means the jab will theoretically be more of a weapon for Williams.

For Frank Gore, he may have better experience. Gore has been training specifically in boxing for years while Williams has trained in MMA. It’s not the same but we saw what happened with Mayweather and McGregor when everyone saw the MMA star look like a fish out of water in the boxing ring. Will Deron Williams show that NBA players are just as tough as their NFL counterparts?

Here’s a look at the prefight weigh-in and face-off.

Let’s take a look at the records and bios

Related For more coverage of the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodly fight visit SB Nation

Deron Williams

From: Texas, USA

Born: June 26, 1984

Height: 6’3”

Weight: (from pre-fight weigh-in) 211 points

Reach: Unlisted but he has a listed wingspan of about 6’5”

Frank Gore

From: Florida, USA

Born: May 14, 1983

Height: 5’9”

Weight: (from pre-fight weigh-in) 209 pounds

Reach: Gore’s wingspan is unlisted

Fight Info

When: 7 PM MT

Where: Amalie Arena - Tampa, Florida

TV: Showtime PPV

Odds

If you want more coverage SB Nation has you covered here.

Prediction:

This is going to be a lot of fun. Deron Williams has a size advantage but it’s interesting that with 5-6 inches of height advantage Williams and Gore weigh about the same. Frank Gore looks like he’s in playing shape and said he even had calls to play this year in the NFL. It’s also hard for me to overlook the years of punishment Gore was accustomed to as an NFL running back and played for so many years. It makes you think that Gore might be more prepared to be in the ring. That being said, height and reach matter, and Williams has trained for this for some time and should be able to use that reach. As strong as Gore likely is, you can’t train to be taller and longer.

So who do I think comes out on top? Williams in decision.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.