Utah Jazz vs Washington Wizards: Game Thread

The Utah Jazz are taking on the Washington Wizards tonight at home and will look to reverse a frustrating trend of defensive lapses. The Jazz offense has been off the charts during the Jazz’s recent stretch of wins but it was the defense that faltered for them last night against the San Antonio Spurs.

As the Jazz roll on towards the playoffs they’re both trying to gauge what weaknesses they can strengthen while also playing a rotation that keeps players’ minutes down to be as healthy as possible entering the playoffs. So far Snyder has done a great job with that and the Jazz have stayed mostly healthy. Mike Conley is out tonight because of the back-to-back so this becomes a little more interesting but the Jazz should make sure to have a heavy dose of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. If they do that, there’s no reason not to think they do well in this one.