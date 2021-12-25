Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks: Game Thread

The Utah Jazz will take on the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas as the Jazz look to move up in the Western Conference standings. Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have been playing at an incredible level and it’s been the thing that has made the difference this season.
The Jazz will get a depleted Mavericks team so it will be important that they make sure to not give them any hope to win the game early. If the Jazz can come out firing they should be able to rest their starters so they can be home for a late-night Christmas dinner.
Merry Christmas, Mavs fans!— Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) December 25, 2021
Finally some good news from the still-lengthy injury report this morning: Josh Green is out of COVID-19 protocol, though he’s not with the team in Utah. pic.twitter.com/cimid8SVA4
