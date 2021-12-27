Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs: Game Thread

The Utah Jazz will take on the San Antonio Spurs tonight in San Antonio and they’ll be doing it without Donovan Mitchell. Although it will be a little easier with Dejounte Murray out. Utah has to start proving they can lock teams down defensively if they want to prove they’re one of the elite teams in the league. The offense is historically good, but the defense is so rough at times it negates it.

The Jazz need to figure out how to keep up the offensive efficiency while getting stops or at some point soon they’ll have to find players that fit their need if they want to go deep in the playoffs.