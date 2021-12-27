 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs: Game Thread

Utah needs to get revenge if they want to keep up with the top teams in the West

By James Hansen
/ new
San Antonio Spurs v Utah Jazz Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

The Utah Jazz will take on the San Antonio Spurs tonight in San Antonio and they’ll be doing it without Donovan Mitchell. Although it will be a little easier with Dejounte Murray out. Utah has to start proving they can lock teams down defensively if they want to prove they’re one of the elite teams in the league. The offense is historically good, but the defense is so rough at times it negates it.

The Jazz need to figure out how to keep up the offensive efficiency while getting stops or at some point soon they’ll have to find players that fit their need if they want to go deep in the playoffs.

More From SLC Dunk

Loading comments...