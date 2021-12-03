Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics: Game Thread

The Utah Jazz are back after 3 days off to take on the Boston Celtics.

For the Jazz, the time off gave a few extra days rest to Royce O’Neale who looks like he’ll play in this one. After missing the last two games, O’Neale didn’t appear on the injury report from the Jazz.

UPDATED Jazz Injury Report



*OUT - Elijah Hughes (adductor strain)



*AVAILABLE - Trent Forrest (non-COVID related illness)



OUT - Udoka Azubuike (right ankle injury) — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 4, 2021

This entire season for Utah has yet to see them beat a good team at full strength. They won’t get that chance tonight again as Jaylen Brown will be out after a minor injury setback.

Coach Udoka discusses the minor setback Jaylen Brown has experienced with his hamstring, as well as the game plan for Jaylen moving forward.https://t.co/UjiFSGre8m — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 3, 2021

Heavy sigh.

It’s getting a little bizarre how often this happens. The Jazz constantly play teams that are either resting players or have major players injured. It makes so much of this season an absolute question mark and really makes you wonder just how good the Jazz actually are. Because in the games against good, or even pretty good, teams who are at full strength, the Jazz have lost.

Regardless, this is a chance for the Jazz to show the improved chemistry they’ve played with the last few games and string together a win-streak that can hopefully propel them deep in the playoffs. They can’t control what other teams do, but they can control their own style of play. Can they put a beating on an underwhelming Celtics team minus their second-best player? If the Jazz are contenders, they should be able to.