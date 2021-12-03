The Jazz ride Conley and Mitchell to victory over the Celtics

The Utah Jazz welcomed the Boston Celtics into town by raining threes on them. They also rained turnovers into the Celtics' hands, but hey, hit enough threes, and it’s tough to lose.

The Jazz starters all showed out tonight. Each starter had an imposing line.

Mike Conley: 29 points, 7 assists, 7-7 from three.

Donovan Mitchell: 34 points, 6 assists, 12-22 from the field.

Royce O’Neale: 12 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 100% from the field, three, and the line.

Bojan Bogdanovic: 16 points, 4-7 from three.

Rudy Gobert: 18 points, 12 rebounds, 2 blocks, 5-5 from the field, 8-10 from the line.

Boston was led by Jayson Tatum’s 37 points, while Dennis Schroder and Al Horford chipped in 26 and 21 respectively.

This game was an up and down affair, but the Jazz’ two star guards stepped up and closed it out in the end. After a couple of really tough clutch losses in the past weeks, winning this one was significant for the Jazz.

Player of the game

I think four players played good enough games to get this honor, but it really just comes down to Conley and Mitchell. I think Mike Conley narrowly edges Donovan out tonight. Conley was pure all night, hitting every one of his 7 threes and leveling up the offense. In the fourth quarter, he took over and won the game for Utah.

The most threes Mike Conley has hit in a game without a miss is 3/3 during the regular season, 5/5 in the 2012 playoffs. Tonight he went 7/7 #PerformanceLeader | @UofUHealth pic.twitter.com/COgP6VqA7v — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 4, 2021

With 5 minutes left, the Jazz were down 113-109. From that point on, Mike Conley scored 13 points and dished out three crucial assists. Conley was running the pick and roll with Gobert to perfection. He was hitting threes off the catch and the dribble. When the game was in the balance, he stepped up and won it.

Mike Conley with 27 points on 94.3% true shooting.



Donovan Mitchell with 34 points on 71.5% true shooting.



Utah shoots 27-of-51 from deep (52.9%). Such a fun team — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) December 4, 2021

Shoutouts to Donovan Mitchell, who definitely could have been my choice tonight, and also to Rudy Gobert and Royce O’Neale.

| 27 made threes tonight, Don & Mike combine for 63 points #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/FIzKiwqagX — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 4, 2021

The next Jazz game will be in Cleveland on December 5th against the Cavaliers.