There’s been a lot said by the Timberwolves and the Jazz since the last time that Anthony Edwards and Patrick Beverley saw their team lose by around 30 points. Tonight, the Utah Jazz have a chance to show them just how dominant they can be and if Edwards and Beverley can show up this time.

Donovan Mitchell is back from resting his sore lower back and is surely ready to send a message tonight in defense of the 3X DPOY, Rudy Gobert.