The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Utah Jazz come into this one ready to continue win streaks. The Jazz will be without Hassan Whiteside and so it will be interesting to see who fills that backup center role as Udoka Azubuike is out with a bad leg injury.

Utah has a chance to show their ability against a Cavs team that is much better this season. Evan Mobley has been a revelation and arguably the best player from the draft. Can he do what he’s been doing against Rudy Gobert?