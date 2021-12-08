 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Game Thread

Can the Jazz up their win streak to 5?

By James Hansen
Utah Jazz v Minnesota Timberwolves Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz faced off against the Minnesot Timberwolves three times last season. The Wolves swept them. You can’t call it a fluke if it happens three times. It won’t be easier this time, either. The Wolves have been a much improved team from last year with the improved play of Anthony Edwards.

It also appears that Patrick Beverley will return to the Wolves lineup tonight.

Will the Utah Jazz continue their 5-game winning streak? We’ll find out.

