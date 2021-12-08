Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Game Thread

The Utah Jazz faced off against the Minnesot Timberwolves three times last season. The Wolves swept them. You can’t call it a fluke if it happens three times. It won’t be easier this time, either. The Wolves have been a much improved team from last year with the improved play of Anthony Edwards.

It also appears that Patrick Beverley will return to the Wolves lineup tonight.

UPDATED Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game vs. Utah:



AVAILABLE

Beverley - Left Adductor Strain

Towns - Tailbone Contusion



QUESTIONABLE

Nowell - Back Spasms

Russell- Right Ankle Soreness



OUT

Wright IV - G League Two-Way — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) December 8, 2021

Will the Utah Jazz continue their 5-game winning streak? We’ll find out.