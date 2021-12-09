Jazz look to continue their win streak against the Sixers

The Utah Jazz are rolling.

After a rocky stretch earlier this year, they appear to have hit their stride. Donovan Mitchell recently won Western Conference Player of the Week and has continued his dominant play. In his last five games, Mitchell is averaging 31.2 points, 5.2 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. He’s doing that on a split of 57/43/94. Absolutely MPV-like numbers. Mitchell is making a strong case for All-NBA and deserves much more attention than he’s getting. A win against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers would do a lot for his cause.

Mitchell isn’t the only one dominating in the Jazz’s recent 5-game winstreak. Rudy Gobert has been dominant in the 5-game win streak as well. Averaging 12.8 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game, Gobert has been a force inside turning the tide for the Jazz in multiple late-game situations.

The duo of Mitchell and Gobert has become one of the best in the league and looks like it will continue to dominate opposing teams as the Jazz are inching their way back to the top of the Western Conference.

Finally, Utah has gotten ultra efficient play from the third part of their powerhouse trio, Mike Conley. In the same winstreak Conley is shooting an absurd 56.5% from the field and 64% from three. Donovan Mitchell is playing at an elite level and is taking the best defender from opposing defenses, (Sorry, Pat Beverley, you aren’t that good apparently), and eviscerating them. This is allowing Conley to play against secondary defenders and he’s dominating them. The Jazz are also finding ways to rest Conley who is averaging just 27 MPG during the winstreak.

It won’t be an easy task to beat the Sixers who are on a 4-game winstreak of their own behind the dominant play of Joel Embiid. In his last six games, Embiid is averaging 29 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists with 1.5 blocks. Just monstrous numbers. It’s going to be a battle inside with Gobert and Embiid and it should be a fun matchup to see how well the Jazz do. Normally, the Jazz have struggled with Ben Simmons in the past. It felt like Mitchell and Simmons really put on a show each time they’ve played so it’s a shame not to get that matchup this game. Regardless, the Sixers still have a good roster and the Jazz have to be on their a-game to get this win.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, December 9th, 2021, 5:00 PM MT

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

TV: ATTSN-RM, NBA TV

Radio: 97.5/1280 The Zone, or listen on the Utah Jazz app