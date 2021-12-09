Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers: Game Thread

The Utah Jazz are looking to up their winstreak to 6 tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers. Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley are playing at an elite level and, even though they’re on the back end of a back to back on the road, they should be able to throw their weight around against the Sixers.

Without Ben Simmons, the Sixers are down one of their best defenders, and one of the best defenders in the league, and it should make things a bit easier. Regardless, Joel Embiid is playing at an MVP level and the Jazz will have to be at their best to beat the Sixers. Can they defend one of the best inside scorers in the league while also scoring at a high level? We’ll find out!