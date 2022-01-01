Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: Game Thread

On the back end of a back to back, the Utah Jazz will take on one of the best teams in the league in the Golden State Warriors. Steph Curry is having an MVP season but the team around him has greatly improved this season and it makes for this to be a top-tier matchup. A win tonight would tie the Jazz with the Suns and Warriors with 27 wins, so there is legitimate seeding on the line this game. But more than that, the Jazz really need to prove their ability to defend the perimeter. It’s been a problem going back to last season and beyond and tonight they can show what they can do.

As Craig Bolerjack says, buckle up!