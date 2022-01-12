Utah Jazz vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Game Thread

The Utah Jazz are officially out of rotational big men with Hassan Whiteside now entering health and safety protocols. The Jazz will be without any bigs, besides 10-day contract player Norvel Pelle.
*OUT - Hassan Whiteside (Health & Safety Protocols) https://t.co/U1bcousYmV— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 12, 2022
The Cavs are a very good team and this is going to be a big ask for a Jazz team that has a defensive rating of 124.7 (according to NBA.com) . That is worst in the league with the next worst team being the Houston Rockets who are trying to lose games. I just hurt my own feelings writing that sentence.
Perhaps the Jazz can overcome the defensive deficit with their offense? In the last 3 games their offensive rating has been 11th in the league. That’s above average but not good enough when you’re the worst defense in the NBA. Let’s see what happens!
