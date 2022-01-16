Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets: Game Thread

The Utah Jazz have lost 4 straight games and have looked atrocious defensively. Rudy Gobert had some things to say about that and then Donovan Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson liked a tweet and here we are, very much needing the Jazz to figure out how to win. Losing makes everyone grumpy and the Jazz are as grumpy as they come. So what do they do? Win the game against MVP Nikola Jokica and the Denver Nuggets. An easy task, right? With how the Jazz have looked the last 4 games, hardly.