Utah Jazz vs Houston Rockets: Game Thread

The Utah Jazz will take on the Houston Rockets for a chance to turn around their recent stretch of bad games. They’ll be without Donovan Mitchell who is out because of concussion protocols. They’ll also be without Hassan Whiteside and Rudy Gay. Not having all those players makes this a more difficult matchup than the Jazz likely wanted. To get the win they’ll have to play better defense than they have been recently. Luckily, Rudy Gobert is playing tonight but he might have to put in a ton of minutes. They’ll need it for sure to get win.