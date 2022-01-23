 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: Game Thread

The Jazz have a better chance with Klay Thompson out

By James Hansen
Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Just before this game started we got news that Klay Thompson won’t play in this one because of knee soreness.

Thompson’s scoring isn’t there yet after his return from injury, so this may not be a big loss for the Warriors in terms of shooting, but it does take away some of their depth. But not having Klay Thompson or Draymond Green didn’t keep the Warriors from beating the Jazz in Utah. For Utah to win this they’ll have to up their level of play, especially with this game in Golden State.

