Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns: Game Thread

The Utah Jazz are taking on the Phoenix Suns without any of their starters and it’s going to be a tough task. Utah is going to need some monster performances from their end of the bench guys if they want to have a chance in this.

There is an advantage to a game like this. Guys that normally don’t get a lot of run can come into this and play without fear of losing rotation minutes. It’s a great chance for the Jazz to get more looks at these guys that they normally wouldn’t. It’s also fun for fans, to some extent, to know that you’re supposed to lose, so if you win it’s frosting on the cake.