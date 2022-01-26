Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns: Game Thread

The Utah Jazz are taking on the Phoenix Suns tonight in desperate need of a win. A loss tonight for Utah would mean they’ll have lost 9 of their last 11 games. It’s pretty bleak. Tonight won’t be any easier with both Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert out. If the Jazz’s main rotation guys can bring the same energy and force that their reserves played with last game, they’ll have a shot. The reserves were very close to getting a win. Can the Jazz rotation players play with a playoff-level of urgency to go for a win tonight? That’s what it will take.

Some players that should see more minutes tonight are Danuel House Jr., Eric Paschall, and Trent Forrest. The defensive intensity they brought last game was impressive and nearly got them the win. It feels like there’s a divide between what the starters do and what the reserves do. Can they somehow meld the best of both worlds?