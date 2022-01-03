Jazz look to get back on track against the Pelicans

The Utah Jazz had a disappointing loss against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday and will look to get back to their winning ways against the New Orleans Pelicans tonight.

This should be relatively easy considering the Pelicans have only 5 wins on the season. Without Zion Williamson, the Pelicans are nowhere near the team they were last year. Brandon Ingram has given the Jazz problems in the pass but it appears he’s questionable for this one.

That means this is more a glorified practice than a game. These are the types of matchups that can be beneficial for the Jazz because they can do two things. Work on strategies they normally wouldn’t, and they can also get some big numbers. The 5-out lineup, something they played because of Hassan Whiteside being out, did not do well. It’s not to say it can’t eventually become good, but it will take some time to work something like that out. A game like tonight is the perfect chance to work on chemistry, in live action, within a new look like that.

This is also a chance for the Jazz to allow Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert solidify their positions for the All-Star game as we get closer. It’s also a chance for Donovan Mitchell to cement himself as one of the elite guards in the league and gain a spot with the All-NBA team. That will help with not only rewarding Mitchell for becoming legitimately one of the 15 best players in the league, but it would also help the Jazz out because this would put him on track to earning a supermax contract.

Game Info

When: Jan. 3rd, 6:00 PM MT

Where: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: ATTSN-RM, BSNO

Radio: KSL