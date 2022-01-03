The Utah Jazz
will practice against will take on the New Orleans Pelicans tonight minus Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. This will hopefully be a game the Jazz can get a blowout quickly and rest their starters. With a long roadtrip they can’t afford to let the Pelicans in this game and have any sort of belief they can win or the road trip is going to start off in a really bad way.
Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans: Game Thread
The Jazz have to figure out how to get better because time is running out
