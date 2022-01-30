Jazz look to get a much needed win against the Wolves

The (30-20) Utah Jazz will look to pick up a much-needed victory tonight when they head to the Target Center to take on the (24-25) Minnesota Timberwolves.

The month of January has been rough for the Jazz losing four of their last matchups and 10 out of their last 12. The Jazz is also dealing with some major Injuries throughout the month including all-star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell who has been out with a concussion and has been listed as questionable for tonight's Matchup along with Rudy Gobert who is out with a Calf injury.

In their previous matchup, the Jazz lost to a surging Memphis Grizzlies team despite a great performance from Danuel House who scored 21 points. While for the Timberwolves, they lost their last two against some major Western Conference foes in the Suns and Warriors.

The Jazz has dominated this series this season against the TImbewolves winning three out of the four matchups however picking up a win without two of their best players will be a great way to get back on track. for Utah whose struggled mightily this month. Here are some major keys to ger the victory.

The Jazz will have to lean on their elite-rank defense to slug this one out. The Wolves are one of the better offenses in the league ranked eighth in points per game and fourth in pace according to Basketball-Reference. They are led by their deadly trio of Center Karl Anthony Towns, Second-year forward Anthony Edwards, and D'Angelo Russell. Each player has proven they can prove they can put big-time scoring performance clamping up on the Wolves big three would ground their offense significantly.

The next-man-up has been the motto for a Jazz team whose been without team-leading scorer Donovan Mitchell. Throughout the month we have seen some big scoring performances from the likes of Bojan Bogdanovic, Danuel House, and Jordan Clarkson. If the Jazz have any hope to pick up a win against a Hungry Minnesota Timberwolves team a big performance another performance from any of these unlikely heroes can be the thing to along with names such as Mike Conle.

The Jazz is still a top-five seed in a rough Western Conference. Picking up a win against Minnesota Timberwolves will be great to get