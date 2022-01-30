Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Game Thread

There are a lot of rotation players out of this one for the Utah Jazz tonight as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

So: no Mitchell, no Gobert, no Forrest, no House for Utah. Probably will start Conley/Ingles/O'Neale/Bogdanovic/Whiteside again, with Butler/Clarkson/Hughes/Gay/Paschall your backups. — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) January 30, 2022

This means more run for guys like Jared Butler and Elijah Hughes who always get the short end of the stick with minutes. That also means the Jazz should be a lot more interesting tonight in terms of development. They don’t likely win this game, but they at least get to see more possesions from Butler, their exciting young rookie.