Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Game Thread

No rotation guys means a lot of run for the development guys

By James Hansen
Minnesota Timberwolves v Utah Jazz

There are a lot of rotation players out of this one for the Utah Jazz tonight as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This means more run for guys like Jared Butler and Elijah Hughes who always get the short end of the stick with minutes. That also means the Jazz should be a lot more interesting tonight in terms of development. They don’t likely win this game, but they at least get to see more possesions from Butler, their exciting young rookie.

