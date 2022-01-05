An undermanned Utah Jazz will take on the Denver Nuggets

The Utah Jazz will face the Denver Nuggets tonight but with a lot less of their rotation players available.

Injury report:



OUT - Joe Ingles (Health & Safety Protocols)



QUESTIONABLE - Rudy Gobert (Left Shoulder Inflammation)



QUESTIONABLE - Bojan Bogdanovic (Left Finger Sprain)



QUESTIONABLE - Royce O’Neale (Right Patellar Tendonitis) — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 5, 2022

QUESTIONABLE - Hassan Whiteside (concussion protocol)



QUESTIONABLE - Udoka Azubuike (Right Ankle Sprain)



PROBABLE - Donovan Mitchell (Left Low Back Strain)



PROBABLE - Jordan Clarkson (Low Back Tightness) — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 5, 2022

This could be related to what is an absolutely brutal road trip and looking for a chance to mend some injuries on what will be a rough night. It wouldn’t be the worst thing to give some guys rest and focus on the games after this one.

Whatever the case, the Jazz have been very lucky to have so few injuries and no one out for covid protocols up until Joe Ingles’ recent setback. It’s been one of the quiet stories of the year with how often the Jazz have been at an advantage in games.

Tonight, there will be a lot of weight on Donovan Mitchell as he goes up against the reigning MVP, Nikola Jokic. Jokic is having a ridiculous year and Mitchell will have to match him on both ends of the floor. Mitchell does look up to the taks as he recently won Western Conference Player of the Month. Mitchell has been putting up ludicrous numbers and has a chance to explode tonight. Win or lose, this should be a night that Donovan Mitchell gets a solidifying performance for All-NBA.

Another interesting note for this game is the signing of Danuel House. Utah recently signed him to a 10-day contract and we may even get a chance to see him. Perhaps this is a way for the new front office to see how quickly they can incorporate House into their schemes. It’s also a nice pickup. House was a legitimate rotation guy on a very good Rockets team surrounding James Harden, tonight is a chance to see if he can be a rotation guy for the Jazz. It might lead to nothing, but there is a not a 0% chance he becomes an impactful guy in certain situations.

Tonight could certainly be one of those situations.

Game Info

When: Jan. 5TH, 8:00 PM MT

Where: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: ESPN - ATTSN-RM, ALT

Radio: KSL