Donovan Mitchell is going to have a heavy load this game as the Utah Jazz will be missing their other star, Rudy Gobert, as well as a slew of other players. But that’s not a bad thing for Mitchell as he’s shown the ability to take things to another level when he needs to.

This is also a chance to see certain players more. Will we see Jared Butler? Udoka Azubuike? Maybe Deron Williams will make a showing?! We’ll see when the game starts on ESPN at 8:00.