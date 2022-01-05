Bojan Bogdanovic torches Nuggets, leads Jazz to big road win over Nuggets

The Utah Jazz have been the best road team in the NBA this season, and that didn’t change Wednesday night in Denver against the reigning MVP. Rudy Gobert was a late scratch due to a non-Covid illness, which added insult to injury to the already-shorthanded Jazz without Hassan Whiteside and Joe Ingles. Udoka Azubuike got the start, and everyone was curious to see how he would match up against Nikola Jokic. Obviously, with such a tall task, you don’t really expect him to do much, but Dok actually held his own pretty well. He caught an alley-oop dunk in the first quarter, on his way to a five-point performance including this cool and-one play in the 2nd half.

— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 6, 2022

The story of this game tonight was that of Bojan Bogdanovic. Bojan had his best game of the season, and honestly one of the best games of his career as a Jazz man, dropping 36 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal on 12-20 shooting. Interestingly enough, he only made one three-point shot tonight. Bojan used a variety of different way to torch the nuggets tonight, including some mid-range, crafty drives, and a little cherry-picking.

— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 6, 2022

— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 6, 2022

Bogey dominated tonight’s game, which was awesome to see. With guys out, you always love to see others step up, and Bogdanovic did exactly that.

— NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) January 6, 2022

Rudy Gay also stepped up massively, having his best game of the season playing the majority of his minutes at the small-ball five. Gay dropped 18 points and 4 threes, and was a game-high +14.

| Short some key players, @rudygay says it was all about adapting.



— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 6, 2022

The Jazz defeated the Nuggets for their 10th consecutive road win this season, and improve to 14-3 on the road, tied with the Brooklyn Nets for best road record in the league.