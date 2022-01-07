Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors: Game Thread

The Utah Jazz are without most of their key players in Toronto to take on the Raptors. Utah is likely hoping to avoid losing too many players for too long and this gives them a chance to look at some of their fringe starters and bench players. They will also get a chance to see Danuel House and Norvel Pelle who recently signed 10 day contracts.
Welcome, @DanuelHouseJr!#TakeNotehttps://t.co/4NPl6TKNbv pic.twitter.com/MMX2kUGLsZ— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 7, 2022
Welcome, @NorvelPelle05!#TakeNote https://t.co/iIjkp7X10s pic.twitter.com/xneKggAypG— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 7, 2022
