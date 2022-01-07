 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors: Game Thread

Jordan Clarkson is about to have a big game!

By James Hansen
Toronto Raptors v Utah Jazz Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz are without most of their key players in Toronto to take on the Raptors. Utah is likely hoping to avoid losing too many players for too long and this gives them a chance to look at some of their fringe starters and bench players. They will also get a chance to see Danuel House and Norvel Pelle who recently signed 10 day contracts.

