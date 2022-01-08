Jazz take on Pacers on second night of a back-to-back

The (28-11) Utah Jazz will look to bounce back from a loss when they face the Indiana Pacers (14-25) on the road off the second night of a back-to-back.

For the Jazz, they are coming off a loss at the hands of the Toronto Raptors. They are off a successful west coast trip which left them hurt and battered becoming one of the many teams in the association battling a combination of injuries to their major stars league’s health, and safety protocol.

While the Pacers are in the midst of a six-game losing streak and are looking to bounce back pick up a win to get their up and down season on track. They are also dealing with countless injuries and players in leagues health and safety protocol.

The Pacers

In their previous matchup, the Pacers defeated the Jazz 111-100 in their last meeting on Nov. 12. Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 26 points.

Though both teams will be without some of their pieces, it’s clear they’ll need a big performance from Donovan Mitchell

The Jazz young core got a chance to show what they can do during Friday's matchup against the Toronto Raptor 109-122, With Elijah Hughes and Jared Butler both shining leading the way for the Jazz. If they are able to continue to develop their young core, that would be fantastic. But they likely won’t see any more action soon because the Jazz are one of the elite teams in the league and need their star guard to show up in a big way.

The Jazz need to slow down Domentas Sabonis

2. The Pacer's best player over the last couple of seasons has undoubtedly been Domantas Sabonis. The 6-8 forward out of Gonzaga offers a rare ability to play make while being able to score in the low post. He has been a real thorn in the side of Jazz in each matchup. Can the Jazz slow him down while also facing Myles Turner? No one will forget the scuffle between Turner and Gobert. Sadly, that rematch won’t be happening with Gilbert in health and safety protocols. Without Gobert, Utah will have to slow down the Pacers big front line.