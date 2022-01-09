 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Utah Jazz sign Denzel Valentine

a surprise signing after the Jazz couldn’t sign James Ennis

By James Hansen
Sacramento Kings v Cleveland Cavaliers Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

It’s been a quietly eventful day for the Utah Jazz. The day started off with Rudy Gay and Elijah Hughes being put on covid protocols.

Then later in the day, Shams Charania let us know that the Jazz planned to sign James Ennis to a 10-day contract.

It was promptly changed later when we were told that Ennis would not join the Jazz.

The Jazz obviously then pivoted to another target and signed Denzel Valentine. What’s interesting is this isn’t a 10-day contract.

The terms of the deal haven’t been released but it will likely be for the remainder of the season. It’s not very likely that Valentine will get many minutes. Although he might in the next few days as the Jazz have a growing number of players in covid protocols.

In 22 games with Cleveland this year Valentine averaged 2.9 points and 1.7 rebounds. He shot just 37% from the field but did shoot 40% from three.

Whether this is the Jazz taking a look at an available player, if this is to supplement during the covid outbreak, or maybe this is related to upcoming trades in the works, it will be interesting to see what happens next with Valentine and what the Jazz do next.

