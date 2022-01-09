Utah Jazz sign Denzel Valentine

It’s been a quietly eventful day for the Utah Jazz. The day started off with Rudy Gay and Elijah Hughes being put on covid protocols.

Then later in the day, Shams Charania let us know that the Jazz planned to sign James Ennis to a 10-day contract.

The Utah Jazz plan to sign forward James Ennis to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Ennis has spent time with the Nets and Clippers on 10-days this season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 9, 2022

It was promptly changed later when we were told that Ennis would not join the Jazz.

Ennis is now unable to move forward with Jazz signing due to being a close contact, sources said. Utah needed immediate body for Monday in Detroit. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 10, 2022

The Jazz obviously then pivoted to another target and signed Denzel Valentine. What’s interesting is this isn’t a 10-day contract.

The Jazz plan to sign guard Denzel Valentine, pending his pass of Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. Valentine played 22 games with the Cavaliers this season. https://t.co/HGTvTkLUt5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 10, 2022

The terms of the deal haven’t been released but it will likely be for the remainder of the season. It’s not very likely that Valentine will get many minutes. Although he might in the next few days as the Jazz have a growing number of players in covid protocols.

In 22 games with Cleveland this year Valentine averaged 2.9 points and 1.7 rebounds. He shot just 37% from the field but did shoot 40% from three.

Whether this is the Jazz taking a look at an available player, if this is to supplement during the covid outbreak, or maybe this is related to upcoming trades in the works, it will be interesting to see what happens next with Valentine and what the Jazz do next.